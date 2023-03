March 21, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Demanding that the government revert to Old Pension Scheme from the Contributory Pensions Scheme (CPS), employees held a rally from the ODF to Sangareddy Collectorate on Tuesday. The agitation was led by Joint Forum for Restoration of OPS (JFROPS). Several Ordnance factory employees’ unions /associations submitted memorandum to administrative officer.

Speaking to media persons, the employees union members said that they would continue their agitation till OPS was restored