Rallies prohibited till January 2

Two days ago, High Court issued directions to check spread of Omicron

In response to High Court directions two days ago to check the spread of Omicron variant of Covid, the State government on Saturday issued orders prohibiting rallies and public meetings throughout the State till January 2.

Other events involving public congregations will be permitted subject to maintenance of physical distancing within the venue, no person was allowed without mask and arrangement of IR thermometers/thermal scanners at the entry point to scan persons entering inside.

The orders for imposition of fine to people for not wearing mask in public places should be enforced strictly.

The order under provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, was issued in the light of suggestions by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and directions of the High Court.

Three lawyers Ravichander, Chikkudi Prabhakar and Pawan Kumar had moved the High Court against the threat of Omicron spreading because people were moving without masks at government and political programmes and traditional celebrations. They highlighted the possibility of people gathering in large numbers in coming days.

In this background, the High Court asked the government to issue orders within two or three days to check gatherings at Christmas, New Year celebrations and Sankranthi.

Minister tests positive

Panchayatraj Minister E. Dayakar Rao who was among five Ministers to camp at New Delhi for a week and returned here late on Friday night contracted Covid. The group of Ministers remained in New Delhi to seek a written assurance from Food Minister Piyush Goyal that the Centre will procure the entire quantity of paddy produced in the recent kharif but Mr. Goyal was unavailable after promising to get back to them in two days during their initial meeting.

As he felt sick on Saturday evening, he underwent medical checkup and rapid antigen test which revealed his infection. Immediately, he went into isolation and advised people who came in contact with him in the last few days to observe home quarantine.

Mr. Rao appealed to people of his Assembly constituency to contact his personal staff for redress of their issues during his isolation.