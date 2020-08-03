Telangana

Rakhi fest ends in tragedy for a family

Two die as RTC bus hits bike they were riding on

Rakhi festival ended in tragedy for a family in Wanaparthy district after two of their young members were crushed to death under a RTC bus on Monday afternoon.

Bankala Damodar (16) and his 14-year-old cousin Bankala Nandini from Thumkunta village died on the spot, Pothiganti Lakshmi (24) from Peddadagada village escaped with minor injuries.

Wanaparthy police said that the trio were going to Chinnadagada from Peddadagada on a bike to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

“When they reached Laxmipally crossroad, an RTC bus moving in the opposite direction hit the bike,” they said, adding that the accident took place around 2.30 p.m.

