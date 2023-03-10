Rakesh Reddy sentenced to life imprisonment in NRI murder case

March 10, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Kavakutla Rakesh Reddy, who was held guilty in the murder of US-based NRI Chigurupati Jayaram, has been awarded life imprisonment by a local court here on Thursday.

The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge of Nampally Criminal Courts K. Kusha, pronouncing the verdict in the case three days ago, held him guilty of killing the NRI. Announcing the quantum of punishment on Thursday, the judge awarded jail terms to the convict on two other counts also in the case. All the jail terms run concurrently.

Along with life imprisonment for conviction under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code, the judge imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on him. He was also held guilty under Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 347 (wrongful confinement) and sentenced to undergo seven-year and three-year jail terms respectively.

Rakesh Reddy had been in prison since his arrest in the case in 2019 to the date of the court handing down the life sentence on Thursday. “The accused engaged nearly 10 lawyers to secure bail and come clean but a team of three prosecutors worked on the case,” said K. Srinivasa Rao, the then Assistant Commissioner of Police of Banjara Hills, who investigated the case.

Connecting the accused with the crime was a crucial part of the investigation and prosecution in the case. Investigators made an extensive analysis of the call data records of the accused and the victim along with those of the others connected to the case. This was correlated with the movement of Rakesh Reddy, who was accused of carrying Jayaram’s body in a car from the crime scene to different parts of the city, by the scrutiny of video footage of different surveillance cameras in the city.

Before executing the murder, the accused had honey-trapped Jayaram by sending messages to the latter’s mobile phone in the guise of a woman. After killing the NRI, the accused had deleted the messages from his phone and that of the victim as well. With the help of forensic experts, the investigators extracted all the deleted messages and presented them in the court.

The investigators faced a strange situation of the accused threatening the persons connected to the case even while he was in prison. “Four cases were registered against Rakesh Reddy in this regard. He even verbally threatened me at the court a couple of times,” Mr. K.S. Rao recalled. Before eliminating the victim, Rakesh Reddy took pictures of the victim.

He also made Jayaram make statements that he owed money to Rakesh Reddy and video recorded the same. “Rakesh apparently wanted the pics and video clips to substantiate that Jayaram owed him money,” Mr. Rao said. However, the investigators used these pics and video clips against the accused as crucial evidence to secure conviction with the help of forensic experts.

