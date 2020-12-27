Rajnikanth’s health condition stable

There was nothing alarming about the health of superstar Rajnikanth in the reports of some investigations performed on him at Apollo Hospital on Saturday.
The hospital management stated in the evening that a few more reports were awaited. Based on the reports that were awaited and his blood pressure status overnight, a call on discharging him from the hospital would be taken on Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami spoke to Rajnikanth over phone to enquire about his health, and wished the superstar a speedy recovery.
Rajnikanth was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning after his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation.
He had been shooting for a movie in Hyderabad for the past 10 days. “A couple of people on the sets tested positive for COVID-19. Mr Rajnikanth was tested on December 22 for COVID-19 and he was negative,” the hospital stated.
In a bulletin issued on Saturday morning, the hospitals’ management stated that he had had an uneventful night (on Friday) and his blood pressure was still on the high side although under better control than Friday. They added that he was progressing well. And on Saturday evening, they said that he was stable.
