Rajnikanth discharged from hospital

HYDERABAD

27 December 2020 22:22 IST

Hospital sources say the actor’s BP has been stabilised and he is feeling better

Two days after admission at a hospital in Hyderabad, superstar Rajnikanth was discharged on Sunday afternoon. Besides one-week bed rest, the superstar was advised to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19. The popular actor was admitted at Apollo Hospitals on Friday morning with severe hypertension and exhaustion.

“Mr. Rajnikanth’s blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling better. In view of his improved medical condition, he is being discharged from the hospital today,” stated the hospitals’ management on Sunday afternoon.

The actor was in Hyderabad in connection with a movie shoot. While a couple of people on the sets tested positive for COVID-19, Mr Rajnikanth was negative when a test was conducted on December 22. However, he suffered severe blood pressure fluctuations a couple of days later.

Advertising

Advertising

After admission at the hospital, he was kept under close medical supervision and was treated by a team of doctors. Medical investigations were performed on him and nothing alarming was found in the reports.

On Sunday morning, the hospital’s management stated that a team of doctors will evaluate him in the afternoon and take a decision on discharging him. And in the afternoon, they said that he is being discharged.

“In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age, the following advice has been given in addition to the medications and diet: (1) Complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure. (2) Minimal physical activity and avoiding stress, they stated, adding that in view of the above conditions, he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19.