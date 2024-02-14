Rajiv Gandhi’s statue to be unveiled near Telangana State Secretariat

February 14, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi near the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday.

“The lack of a statue remembering the late Rajiv Gandhi has prompted me to take this step,” he said.

The CM recalled Rajiv Gandhi’s role in revolutionising the telecom sector in the country and his ultimate sacrifice for the nation’s integrity. Mr. Reddy stressed that the purpose of setting up Rajiv Gandhi’s statue transcends mere ceremonial garlanding on birthdays and anniversaries, and underscored the importance of feeling inspired by the presence of such statues. He urged people to channel the ideals and vision of great leaders like Rajiv Gandhi to propel progress.

He added that former AICC president Sonia Gandhi would unveil the statue. Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, V. Hanumantha Rao, and Mohammed Ali Shabbir were present.

