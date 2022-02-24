Rajiv Swagruha housing clusters to be auctioned off to builders

The auction will be held online through HMDA, on March 24

The State government has notified auction of housing clusters built more than a decade ago under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme in Bandlaguda area. Also to be auctioned are units built at Jalaja Township at Polepally in Khammam.

The auction will be held online through HMDA, on March 24 for both the projects in different sessions, as per the notification issued on Thursday.

A total of 2,246 single, double and triple bedroom housing units in 15 clusters of ‘Sahabhavana’ Township in Bandlaguda, have been lying in derelict condition for long, as the beneficiaries who had registered with the Rajiv Swagruha Corporation had gone back post the arbitrary price rise.

The housing units built with a huge loan component have become a white elephant for the State government, which, in part payment of the loan, has given away several units to the bank.

As permanent solution, the government has taken a decision to auction off the remaining units to builders or contractors, selling the prime location as USP.

Upset price for the Bandlaguda clusters has been determined as ₹2,200 to ₹ 2,700 per square foot, with the EMD fixed at ₹ 10 lakh per cluster. For the project at Khammam, the upset price has been fixed at ₹ 1,500 to ₹ 2,000 per sft, with the EMD of ₹ 5 lakh per tower.

Auction will be on as is where is basis, and all the common infrastructure will be completed by HMDA before March, 2023, the notification said.