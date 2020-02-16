Rajiv Swagruha flats to be sold

The Cabinet decided to sell the flats constructed for urban poor under Rajiv Swagruha programme of the Congress government in combined Andhra Pradesh.

To work out the modalities for sale of these houses that were constructed in blocks, the Cabinet decided to constitute a committee comprising Special Chief Secretary, Housing, Chitra Ramachandran, Principal Secretary, Finance, K. Ramakrishna Rao and Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar.

The Cabinet also decided to thoroughly review other programmes of the Congress government, including Abhaya Hastham, Bangaru Thalli and Vaddileni Runalu. The responsibility for reviewing Abhaya Hastham was entrusted to Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania.

The Cabinet approved the Ordinance promulgated on Lokayukta and decided to introduce the concerned Bill in the budget session of Assembly.