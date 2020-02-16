Rajiv Swagruha flats to be sold

The Cabinet decided to sell the flats constructed for urban poor under Rajiv Swagruha programme of the Congress government in combined Andhra Pradesh.
To work out the modalities for sale of these houses that were constructed in blocks, the Cabinet decided to constitute a committee comprising Special Chief Secretary, Housing, Chitra Ramachandran, Principal Secretary, Finance, K. Ramakrishna Rao and Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar.
The Cabinet also decided to thoroughly review other programmes of the Congress government, including Abhaya Hastham, Bangaru Thalli and Vaddileni Runalu. The responsibility for reviewing Abhaya Hastham was entrusted to Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania.
The Cabinet approved the Ordinance promulgated on Lokayukta and decided to introduce the concerned Bill in the budget session of Assembly.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.