Rajiv Gandhi’s 30th anniversary marked by donations

Congress leaders give away medical equipment to hospitals on the occasion

Telangana Congress observed the 30th death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi by dedicating themselves in the service of COVID patients with leaders donating medical equipment to hospitals, distributing food and medicines to the patients, medical staff and attendants across the State.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy paid floral tributes at Rajiv Gandhi statue at Huzurnagar and recalled that Rajiv Gandhi had laid foundation for modern India by bringing reforms in several sectors. “During his tenure the telecommunications and Information Technology sectors have grown in leaps and bounds. India has developed into front runner in IT sector in the past three decades due to the efforts of Rajiv Gandhi,” he said.

Rajiv Gandhi has brought reforms in the local governance and provided constitutional status to the urban and local bodies. Regular elections to the local bodies was his gift to the country, he said.

Later he visited Huzurnagar area hospital and distributed fruits and food to the patients. He visited the COVID ward, interacted with the patients and urged them not to lose their hearts. He also flagged off 2,000 food kits in Miryalaguda and visited Primary Health Care Centre at Nereducherla.

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy donated generator, AC’s and refrigerator for medicines, oxygen flow meters, BPAP machines, CPAP machines and other medical equipment to a hospital in Cantonment that he had adopted and converted into a COVID hospital.

Earlier, he paid tributes at Rajiv Gandhi statue in Somajiguda along with AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju and Congress workers, and recalled his contribution to the country including the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution empowering the local bodies and giving a new direction to youngsters in the country.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy donated 25 oxygen cylinders to the Government Hospital in Bhongir and another 25 to the AIIMS in Bibinagar. He handed them over to Yadadri Collector Anita Ramachandran. Mr. Reddy recalled how Rajiv Gandhi wanted the rural areas to see the growth and how strengthened the Panchayat Raj system through the 73rd Amendment. In his memory, Mr. Reddy said, he would spend all his money under MPLADS in the rural areas to strengthen medical infrastructure.

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy distributed food to 1500 people in Sangareddy Government Hospital apart from providing medicines. His wife Nirmala and daughter Jaya Reddy and other Congress workers were present.

Rich tributes were paid by former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir and others at Kamareddy. NSUI state president Venkat Balmoor felicitated and distributed essential food items to sanitation workers at Kachiguda. Similar programmes were taken up at Jadcherla by former MP Mallu Ravi and Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy.

At Gandhi Bhavan floral tributes were paid to Rajiv Gandhi by former PCC president V. Hanmantha Rao and others. Senior leaders G. Niranjan also organised a programme in the old city.