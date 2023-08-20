ADVERTISEMENT

Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra in 1990 in Hyderabad remembered on his birth anniversary

August 20, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

The Committee celebrates the day every year on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary

The Hindu Bureau

Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee chairman, G. Niranjan and others hoist the national flag remembering Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Photo: Special Arrangement

Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee on August 20 celebrated the 79th birth anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi at the historic Charminar.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president and Committee chairman G. Niranjan hoisted the party flag at Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration pole in front of the Charminar and offered the floral tributes to the portrait of Rajiv Gandhi.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Niranjan recalled the Sadbhavana Yatra of Rajiv Gandhi in Hyderabad in 1990 which he commenced after hoisting the party flag appealing for peace in the city that was rocked by communal riots. He also remembered the visit of Rajiv Gandhi to old city to console the communal victims in the year 1991.

He said Rajiv Gandhi was responsible for the development of communications and technology in the country and also initiated the revolutionary changes in the Panchayatiraj system.

On this occasion senior leaders G. Kannaiah Lal, P. Rajesh Kumar, Venkatesh Mudhiraj, Om Prakash Sharma, G. Dinesh, Shyam Mudhiraj, Iqbal, Moosa Qasim, Abed Ali, Krishna Kumar, Mujeebullah Shareef, T. Chandu, Vinay Kumar, Amer Ali, Mir Hyder Ali Jaffery and others participated.

