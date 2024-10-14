Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award to former Minister Geetha Reddy

Veteran Congress leader and former Minister J. Geetha Reddy will be honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana award on the occasion of 34th Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhvana Yatra Commemoration Day at the historic Charminar on October 19.

The award is instituted to remember Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister and former Congress President who hoisted the Congress Party flag and started his Sadbhvana Yatra in twin cities from historic Charminar on October 19, 1990.

The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhvana Yatra Commemoration Committee had been observing this day as ‘Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhvana Yatra Commemoration day’ for the last 34 years and organising a programme at Charminar every year.

The panel consisting of B. Kamalakar Rao, ex-MLC and A. Shyam Mohan, Chairman, TPCC Intellectual cell, selected the name of Ms. Geeta Reddy for the award this year.

TPCC president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud will hoist the party flag at the event while Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC incharge for Telangana Deepadas Munshi will be the chief guests while Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttamkumar Reddy will preside.

Earlier recipients of the Sadbhavana awards included K. Rosaiah, former A.P. CM; Veerappa Moily, former Karnataka CM; Ghulam Nabi Azad, former LOP in Rajyasabha; Abid Hussain, former Ambassador to USA; C.H. Hanumantha Rao, former Member Planning Commission, Justice Sardar Ali Khan among others.