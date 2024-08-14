Rajiv Gandhi Amar Jyoti Yatra enters Telangana

The Rajiv Gandhi Amar Jyoti Yatra, which started in Tamil Nadu, entered Telangana on Tuesday. It was welcomed with a massive rally in Sangareddy by TPCC working president T. Jagga Reddy and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Chairperson Nirmala Jagga Reddy.

The yatra started from Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, where Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber, and will end in New Delhi with the message of peace and brotherhood across the country. The yatra is led by Dorai.

A massive rally covering 25 km was taken out from Sangareddy on Tuesday. The services of the late Rajiv Gandhi were recalled on the occasion. Mr. Jagga Reddy said that the younger generation needs to know the sacrifices made by Rajiv Gandhi to fight terrorism and keep the country safe.