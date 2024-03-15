ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth visits L&TMRH operations control centre in Hyderabad

March 15, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Rajinikanth on Friday visited L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited Operations Control Centre (OCC) at the Uppal Depot, where he was received by L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad MD and CEO K.V.B. Reddy along with COO Sudhir Chiplunkar, CSO Murali Varadarajan. Mr. Rajinikanth was given a tour of the OCC, where he was briefed on the operations and technical aspects of the Hyderabad Metro Rail. Mr. Rajinikanth was appreciative of the project and, later, also interacted with the staff, according to a press release.

