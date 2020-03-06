Rajgopal yet again talks of leaving Congress

Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has yet again raised the issue of leadership of the Telangana Congress and claimed only the Komatireddy brothers have the ability to revive the party.

In an informal chat with reporters at the Assembly, he indicated that his brother and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy should be made the president of Telangana Congress or else they would look for other alternatives. If the top post is not given to ‘them’, they may think of launching a new party or joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Reddy had issued a similar ‘warning’ during the last Assembly sessions as well and there were rumours of his joining the BJP. His brother Komatireddy Venkata Reddy had then categorically denied any such plans.