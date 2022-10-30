Rajgopal Reddy’s loss-making company got coal contract sidelining even Adani: Telangana Congress

Former MPs, Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Ponnam Prabhakar, told reporters that the contract was awarded by the BJP despite Sushee Infra running in losses

Former MPs, Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Ponnam Prabhakar, told reporters that the contract was awarded by the BJP despite Sushee Infra running in losses

Telangana Congress has released some documents regarding the allotment of the Jharkhand Chandragupt Open Cast Coal Mining Project (OCP) to Sushee Infra and Mining, owned by the family of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, and said the chronology of events linked to his statements on leaving the Congress party clearly reveal the “criminal idea” of Mr. Reddy to desert the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the contract.

Former MPs, Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Ponnam Prabhakar, told reporters in Mahbubnagar that the contract was awarded by the BJP despite Sushee Infra running in losses and bigger players like Adani group also in the fray for getting the contract. “The tenders were re-invited and the contract was awarded to Sushee Infra to ensure that Mr. Reddy joined the BJP as he was evading his entry despite publicly claiming that he would join,” alleged the Congress leaders.

“This deal is quid pro quo,” he said, claiming that the bid was floated again only after Mr. Reddy started showing interest in joining the BJP. The letter of acceptance (LOA) was issued to Sushee Infra and Mining Ltd. in December 2021 and the sequence of events like BJP leaders negotiating with him in March 2021 during the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll and former Minister D.K. Aruna holding discussions with him in June 2021, and Mr. Reddy claiming in the media that he was not joining the BJP showed that he would agree to join the party only if the LOA was issued, Mr. Goud claimed.

“Only after successfully engaging the BJP that Mr. Reddy started targeting the Congress undermining its leadership and also staying away from Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Warangal in May 2022. On July 23, he met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah when ED was questioning Sonia Gandhi. On July 27, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay confirmed his entry,” Mr. Goud explained.

Mr. Goud said that the project value was about ₹3,433 crores with returns of around ₹18,264 crores. As per the papers released at the press conference, Sushee Infra’s 99% shares are owned by Mr. Rajgopal Reddy’s wife, Lakshmi and son, Sankeerth Reddy.