Rajgopal Reddy will win 100%, claims Bandi Sanjay

Bharatiya JanataParty (BJP) candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy is “100%” sure to get relected again and will with a huge majority despite the ruling Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) spending huge sums of money and supplying liquor for a month through its Ministers and MLAs, said TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

The Karimnagar MP also lashed out at the Election Commission (EC) and the police for playing “second fiddle” to the ruling party and not taking any action despite the party making several complaints about distribution of money and liquor, attacks on their party leaders and for not sending ‘outsiders’ out of the Munugode constituency.

“We are definitely going to complain against the election officials and the police. The chief electoral officer was only accepting complaints without taking any action though we provided proof. The district SP and the commissioner have played a partisan role,” he charged, addressing a press conference at the party office after the polling.

The BJP chief demanded that the polling process completed by 6 p.m. and not till 8 p.m. as was stated by senior TRS minister K. T. Rama Rao. “People came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise and it is a source of inspiration for us. This is despite threats, inducements and police lathicharges,” he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar saluted his cadre especially the youth for standing by the party against all odds during the campaign. “They are my heroes. The entire TRS cabinet was here as the ministers and MLAs have been warned they will not get tickets if sufficient votes are not polled for the places where they have made in charge. They were attacking us but filing complaints against us,” he claimed.

The election campaign got tainted due to the huge amounts of money spent and it has become the talking point in the whole country. The TRS leaders are already depressed after realising the mandate has gone against it, he added.