Rajgopal Reddy will definitely win: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the TRS has mobilised about 100 MLAs at Munugode to defeat its candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and has been offering ₹40,000 per vote.

However, he expressed confidence that nobody can stop Mr. Reddy from winning the Munugode bypoll, and urged people, especially the youth, to vote for the BJP candidate.

The TS BJP chief participated in a roadshow at Donipamula, Kondapur, Pullemla, Idikuda, Bangarugadda, Angadipet and Chandur villages of the Chandur mandal on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reiterated that the Centre has been releasing funds for the development of villages in Telangana and even funds were sanctioned for Donipamula. He promised more funds for the constituency if the BJP won. There was a huge response from the public during the campaign.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy participated in an election campaign at Rathipally village in the constituency and urged voters to elect Mr. Rajgopal Reddy. He interacted with voters in road meetings. His vehicle was checked by the police before entering the village.