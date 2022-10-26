Rajgopal Reddy promises Central funds, releases manifesto

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana BJP candidate for the Munugode Assembly bypoll K. Rajgopal Reddy on Wednesday promised to get funds from the Central government directly to develop the region including a ₹100 crore lift irrigation project for agriculture, safe drinking water for households, skill training camps for youth, new hospitals, improved schools and others within 500 days if elected.

“I have discussed with the ministries concerned before finalising this manifesto. Everyone from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and others have promised to take up the works. Since, I had quit for development of the constituency, for now this will be confined to the constituency,” he told a press conference at his election camp office.

Flanked by election steering committee chief and former MP Vivek Venkatswamy, MLAs Eatala Rajender and M. Raghunandan Rao, MP D. Aravind and others, he accused the TRS Government of focusing only on three constituencies – Gajwel (represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao), Sircilla (Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao) and Siddipet (Health Minister T. Harish Rao) at the expense of development of other constituencies.

“I had pleaded with them many a time to give funds to my constituency but it fell on deaf ears. Mission Bhagiratha is a total failure and has only benefitted pipeline companies. People here are using water filters because of lack of proper network. The Chief Minister himself can get this checked if he does not believe me,” he said.

Mudra loans for women self-groups and youth, developing tourism in Rachakonda, opening 10-bed hospitals, textile park, modernising primary health care centres, opening bank branches in rural areas, bringing in farm insurance scheme, fluoride research centre and 100-bed hospital, etc., are among the promises made in the master plan manifesto.

“I thank Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this gesture. KCR has already broken his bond with the Telangana people by forming a BRS – Bharath Rashtra Samiti and once the Munugode people deliver the verdict, the family politics will come to end and a true democratic government will come to power in TS,” he said.

Mr. Vivekanand observed that direct Central funding is possible bypassing the state government and the party has taken a legal opinion on the issue. “Everyone is seeking double bedroom housing and Mr. Modi under PMAY – Prime Minister Awas Yojana, has built 50 lakh houses in Uttar Pradesh, 20 lakh in Andhra Pradesh and in other states. The scheme can be implemented here,” he said.

People need not fear of any scheme being stopped by the state government as it is their money and it was not coming from anyone’s pocket, he remarked and also claimed that Mr. Rajgopal Reddy had spent his own money to help people in the constituency for any health emergencies.

Former Minister Mr. Rajender observed that there are schemes where the Centre provides 90% funds but state government has been claiming credit. KCR has no people’s agenda but only self-agenda with his narrow mindedness, he charged. A chargesheet on the TRS government is scheduled to be released tomorrow.