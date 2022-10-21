Rajgopal Reddy neglected Munugode from day one: KTR

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy who won the 2018 Munugode Assembly election as a Congress candidate has been neglecting the constituency from day one as he has been totally engaged in extending his business interests by trading his seat with BJP.

Speaking at a roadshow held at Choutuppal on Friday, after greeting people from Koyyalagudem to Choutuppal, he said Mr. Rajgopal Reddy had finalised the deal for ₹18,000 crore contract to create the by-election. Both Mr. Reddy and BJP were planning to win the by-election with their arrogance of money power. He asked people to think why the by-election was caused just about a year before the scheduled time.

He stated that the government had taken up construction of two reservoirs to irrigate 2.5 lakh acres and 70% of work on them had been completed so far. But for the hurdles created by BJP and Congress, they would have been completed by now. “I will adopt the constituency and develop it as my Sircilla constituency”, he assured.

Mr. Rama Rao sought to know from people whether any of the promises made by BJP to them was kept. He cautioned people against believing in false promises of BJP any more as it would push them deeper into crisis.

Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, TRS leader Karne Prabhakar, candidate for by-poll K. Prabhakar Reddy, CPI leader Palla Venkat Reddy, and CPI (M) leader K.T. Rama Rao also spoke at the roadshow.

Earlier, at a meeting with Padmashali community at Manneguda, he said the TRS Government had spent ₹5,752 crore for handlooms sector since 2014 and it was only in Telangana that 40% subsidy was being given on yarn purchased by weavers. Further, Telangana was the only State where a life insurance scheme was being implemented for weavers in the country, while the Centre was imposing GST on handloom fabrics.