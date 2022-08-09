Telangana

Rajgopal Reddy meets Bandi Sanjay

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 09, 2022 20:46 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:46 IST

Former Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy accompanied by former MPs Vivek Venkatswamy and Konda Vishveshwar Reddy and others called on TS BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his walkathon in the Munugode Assembly constituency on Tuesday evening. They were closeted for sometime before the BJP chief continued his walkathon.

Mr. Rajgopal Reddy had quit the Assembly and the Congress Party recently and is slated to join the BJP on August 21 in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. His resignation has led to bypoll likely to be held towards the year-end.

