Rajeswari Sainath gets ‘Kalaimamani’ award

Rajeswari Sainath, a classical dancer from the city, has been awarded the prestigious title ‘Kalaimamani’ by the Government of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E.K. Palaniswami presented the award to Rajeswari for her services in the field of classical dance for more than four decades and for also being a teacher, scholar and researcher, who has made a niche for herself in the world of Indian dance nationally and internationally.

She has performed across the globe and has the distinction of being the only Indian to give a solo performance in Sydney Opera House during Tedx2013. It may be mentioned here that ‘Kalaimamani’ award has also been received by actors Prabhu Deva, Karthik and Vijay Setupathi. “This award is a recognition for my hard work, perseverance and dedication in the field of art, which is important for anyone to sustain and achieve big,” Ms. Rajeswari said in a statement.