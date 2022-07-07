Rajesh Srivastava takes charge as POWERGRID ED

Rajesh Srivastava, Executive Director assumed charge of POWERGRID, Southern Region Transmission System-I (consisting of substations and projects in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and part of Karnataka).

Mr. Srivastava, an electrical engineering graduate from the University of Gorakhpur, started his professional career with NTPC as executive trainee in 1984 and joined POWERGRID as senior engineer in 1991.

In the past 37 years, he worked in all facets of power transmission system, including transmission line construction, transmission line maintenance, vigilance, O&M and asset management of power transmission system and execution of power projects.

Before this appointment as Executive Director SRTS-I, he served as Chief General Manager at Southern Region-I, Eastern Region-1, Patna, of POWERGRID, and worked for Bihar Grid Company Limited.