January 06, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Union Home Ministry adjudged the Rajendranagar police station as the best police station in the country for the year 2023. Station house officer B. Nagendra Babu received the trophy from Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the meeting of the DGPs of all the States held in Jaipur on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the Police Department for bagging the award.