Rajasthan-based gang members nabbed for ₹4 crore fraud

Thirteen members of a gang from Rajasthan were taken into custody by the Cyberabad police for orchestrating a sophisticated UPI fraud scheme by targeting Bajaj Electronics and causing loss of about ₹4 crore.

The arrested were identified as Som Raj, Sunil, Lac Ram, Sharwan, Somraj, Shivalal, Ramesh, Shrawan, Pappu Ram, Shravan, Rakesh, Ramesh and Ashok Kumar.

The gang’s modus operandi involved visiting Bajaj Electronics showrooms and purchasing expensive electronic items. “They would then share the showroom’s UPI scanner with accomplices in Rajasthan, who would transfer the money. After receiving the goods, the accomplices would file fraudulent charge back complaints with their banks, reversing the transactions and siphoning off the funds,” said DCP (Crimes), K. Narasimha.

The arrested gang members, aged between 20 and 25, were operating in groups, with some based in Hyderabad and others in Rajasthan. The police seized ₹1.62 lakh in cash and electronic goods worth ₹50 lakh, which were linked to the fraud.

All the accused have been arrested and are being produced before the court for judicial remand.