Rajanna-Sircilla district bags MGNREGS National Award

Rajanna-Sircilla district has bagged the National Award for effective implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for the year 2018-19.

At a function organised in New Delhi on Thursday, Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar, along with DRDO Kautilya Reddy had received the award from Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar. Among the 18 districts from across the country which have been selected for the awards, Rajanna-Sircilla district bagged the first place.

High average

The Collector affectively implemented the MGNREGS in the district and had won accolades. The district achieved a milestone in ensuring an average a wage of ₹ 176.5, and 15.7 households complete 100 days employment. In terms of projects, they had completed construction of 2,170 magic soak pits and 650 farm ponds to recharge the ground water table as part of the NREGS.

Moreover, they had also constructed 357 staggered trenches, took up 315 waste land development projects, built 215 feeder channels, 185 minor irrigation tanks, 152 roads formation and 30 dugout ponds.