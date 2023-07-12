Rajaiah-Srihari public spat reaches BRS leadership one more time

July 12, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The public spat between two senior leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Deputy Chief Ministers from Station Ghanpur Constituency in Jangaon district, sitting MLA Dr. Thatikonda Rajaiah and MLC Kadiyam Srihari, reached the party leadership for the second time in last three months.

Dr. Rajaiah had a meeting with working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao here on Tuesday after a getting a phone call from the latter on Monday, who also enquired about the recent developments in the constituency. Party sources stated that Mr. Rama Rao had given a patient hearing to the MLA’s version over his running political duel with Mr. Srihari.

It is understood that Dr. Rajaiah was given an assurance that his political interests would be taken care of by the party and told to focus on the party programmes instead of getting engaged in political wrangling. Dr. Rajaiah too claimed the same.

Dr. Rajaiah also refused to comment further on Mr. Srihari stating that “whatever has happened, has happened and it’s a closed chapter now and he won’t make any comments on Mr. Srihari from now on”. Sources stated that the recent public spat between the two leaders commenced with Mr. Srihari reportedly claiming in party meetings that the party ticket was confirmed for him or his daughter and that he would be in the fray irrespective of getting party ticket.

Enraged by Mr. Srihari’s claims, Dr. Rajaiah accused the former of amassing wealth outside the country and also raised doubts over the former’s caste/community. In response, Mr. Srihari too accused Dr. Rajaiah of taking bribe from Dalit Bandhu scheme beneficiaries and taking commissions in development works being executed in the constituency.

At a party meeting held a couple of months back, party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao cautioned them against continuing mudslinging against one another. However, the political oneupmanship between the two did not stop.

Meanwhile, responding to Dr. Rajaiah’s allegations Mr. Srihari offered to transfer his wealth “amassed outside the country” to the Dalit community in the Station Ghanpur constituency, if he was found to be having the wealth.