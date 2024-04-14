GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajaiah re-joins BRS; KCR tells him to be ready for Station Ghanpur bypoll

April 14, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former Deputy CM T. Rajaiah meeting BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Erravelli on Sunday.

Former Deputy CM T. Rajaiah meeting BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Erravelli on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Former deputy chief minister Thatikonda Rajaiah, who joined the Congress party after the Assembly election results, met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at his Erravelli farm house on Sunday and re-joined the party informally.

Dr. Rajaiah is understood to have met KCR along with several other key leaders of the Station Ghanpur segment. The BRS chief has shouldered the responsibility of the party in Station Ghanpur and the task of working for the victory of party candidate for Warangal Parliamentary Constituency Dr. Marepalli Sudheer Kumar.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is also understood to have told Mr. Rajaiah to be prepared for byelection to Station Ghanpur as it was certain that defected BRS MLAs Kadiyam Srihar, Danam Nagender and Tellam Venkat Rao would be disqualified as the party would take the fight for their disqualification to a logical conclusion.

For the last Assembly election, the BRS leadership preferred Kadiyam Srihari over Mr. Rajaiah, a sitting MLA then, and he was made the Chairman of the Rythu Bandhu Samithi before the election. After the defeat of BRS in the Assembly elections, he quit the party and joined Congress and was an aspirant for the party ticket to Warangal Lok Sabha seat.

However, the Congress leadership preferred Kadiyam Kavya for the seat who was chosen as its candidate by BRS first. But, she opted out of the contest citing the sagging image of BRS and joined Congress along with her father and was later named the party candidate for Warangal.

