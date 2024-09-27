Rajaiah hits back at Srihari for criticising BRS

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister T. Rajaiah has hit back strongly at Kadiyam Srihari, the sitting legislator from Station Ghanpur constituency who defected from BRS to Congress before the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, for criticising the BRS after sailing with it for more than a decade.

Speaking at Station Ghanpur on Friday, Dr. Rajaiah said the people of the constituency had forgotten Mr. Srihari from 2004 to 2014 but he was a witness to the development of the constituency since he was with the then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao day in and day out during 2014-23. Despite being the Minister for Education twice Mr. Srihari had failed to get a co-ed degree college to the constituency.

During the BRS rule, the constituency was developed into an area raising three crops with the help of three reservoirs and several check-dams improving the groundwater table. He stated that Station Ghanpur has hardcore Telangana activists who competed with those from Siddipet during the Statehood movement.

Both the BRS and Congress ranks in the constituency had already decided to defeat Mr. Srihari whenever the by-election would be held as he had failed to get any funds for development even after defecting to the ruling party. Dr. Rajaiah suggested Mr. Srihari quit as an MLA and face the by-election to prove that he had won the last Assembly election purely on his image.