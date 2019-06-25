Rajagopal Reddy to take legal opinion

‘Rebel’ Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy announced that he would soon join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after taking legal opinion on changing the party.

At a press conference in New Delhi, the Munugode MLA admitted that he had met BJP leader Ram Madhav twice to discuss the modalities of joining. He said his decision was based on his firm belief that only BJP can put an end to the ‘corrupt’ rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana.

Congress has no future, he claimed, neither in the State nor at the national-level and the BJP was sure to win the 2024 elections too. Congress cannot come back even after 20 years and there was no point in staying in the party. “If I want to serve the people who have elected me and fulfil their aspirations the only option is the BJP,” he claimed.

‘No financial issues’

He also rejected the arguments linking his decision on defection to financial issues, and said if financial aspect was the only reason he would have joined the TRS that had invited him. “My only aim is to defeat KCR and the BJP is the only platform,” he said.

He claimed that the Congress lost in Telangana in the 2018 Assembly elections only because of TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC incharge R.C. Khuntia and it was unfortunate that the same team was continued even for the Parliament elections.

On his brother and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy’s decision to continue in the Congress, he said he respects the decision. “He has every right to take his own decision on his political future,” he said.