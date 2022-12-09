Raja Singh booked for social media postings 

December 09, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - hydrabad

The Hindu Bureau

Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh was on Friday booked for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media.

The Mangalhat police, who had earlier served a show-cause notice on the legislator for allegedly violating the conditions as laid down by the Telangana High Court, booked the case against him. They found the response to the show-cause notice unsatisfactory.

Meanwhile, advocate Karuna Sagar, in a statement to the media, said that the case against the legislator was illegal and sans any valid grounds. He said that the case would be challenged in the court.

