Raja Singh booked for social media postings 

Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh was on Friday booked for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media.
The Mangalhat police, who had earlier served a show-cause notice on the legislator for allegedly violating the conditions as laid down by the Telangana High Court, booked the case against him. They found the response to the show-cause notice unsatisfactory.
Meanwhile, advocate Karuna Sagar, in a statement to the media, said that the case against the legislator was illegal and sans any valid grounds. He said that the case would be challenged in the court.
