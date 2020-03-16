Raja Singh opposes resolution

HYDERABAD

16 March 2020 19:47 IST

Tears up copy of resolution in House

The Bharatiya Janata Party took strong objection to the passage of resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens in the Legislative Assembly claiming that the TRS government was spreading falsehoods on the exercise.

BJP’s lone MLA Raja Singh said the Centre had repeatedly clarified that not a single individual would be affected by the exercise which was aimed at providing citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The issue was however being politicised while vested interests were trying for political gains by inciting violence.

Asserting that not a single individual would be affected by the exercise, Mr. Raja Singh offered to resign from his post and leave Telangana if any from the State was affected because of the CAA, NPR and NRC. He tore the copy of the resolution after the Chair disallowed him to speak and went to the Well of the House demanding that the government stop hoodwinking the people.

