Raja Singh booked for ‘hate speech’ in Ram Navami Shobha Yatra  

April 01, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Afzalgunj police in the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, in a yet another case of purported ‘hate speech’ by suspended BJP legislator Raja Singh has booked him under relevant provisions.

The incident, reportedly took place at around 9 p.m. on Thursday near Siddiamber Bazar, was video captured by a police constable on bandobust duty. A case was registered following a complaint made by a sub-inspector officer.

According to the police, the controversial Hindutva leader spoke about ‘love jihad’, achieving a ‘Hindutva rashtra’, his jail time, and he also took a dig at leaders of a particular community. Referring to a threatening phone call he recently received, Mr. Singh used objectionable language and expressed his reaction.

The police based on video footage observed that Mr. Raja Singh through his ‘hate speech’ provoked “enmity between two different communities and groups and threatened with dire consequences and tried to disturb peace and harmony.”

Preliminarily, he was booked under IPC 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Further investigation was opened.

Groups clash during prayer time

The proceedings on Sri Rama Navami on Thursday, according to the police, passed off smoothly and was incident-free. However, video clips from near Charminar that were being circulated on social media on Saturday suggested the other side.

According to information, two different religious groups clashed, allegedly after few unidentified persons gave ‘inflammatory slogans’ near a centre where Ramadan evening prayers were being observed. A few members from each side also attacked each other. The incident was recorded on cellphones from a distance.

The police have taken suo moto cognizance and opened a probe. Preliminarily, the police booked cases of wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt. The police warned social media users not to circulate similar videos as they would trigger panic situation and cause disharmony. An investigation was opened.