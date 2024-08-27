GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Raja Singh backs CM on demolitions, alleges MIM leaders encroached 12 acres of lake

Published - August 27, 2024 06:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
T. Raja Singh

T. Raja Singh

BJP Goshmahal MLA T. Raja Singh hailed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for taking up demolitions of illegal constructions taken up on full tank level of various lakes in the capital region and urged him also probe the encroachment of government lands in old city, including his own constituency, on Tuesday.

In a video message, the MLA charged Majlis MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi of encroaching 12 acres of the 30 acre lake in Bandlaguda to run a free KG to PG school with the connivance of the then BRS government. “The complaint against the encroachment was lodged by fellow community members because the Owaisi brothers were collecting a lot of money,” he alleged.

He said Mr. Revanth Reddy has taken a “good decision” and is “doing a good job.” He should not be bothered about “warnings” from small people as he has the support of many people, he said.

“He has our party’s full support in removing encroachments,” said Mr. Singh.

The MLA said that former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy was similarly “threatened” by Majlis party leaders but he had them “locked up” and “earned a lot of goodwill”. The government should also probe a “bungalow” built by MP Asaduddin Owaisi allegedly on a government land, he added.

