Raja Singh appears before PD Act Advisory Board

As lawyers are not allowed he presented his own case through video conferencing

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 29, 2022 20:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Advisory Board on Preventive Detention (PD) Act on Thursday has reserved orders on the maintainability of the detention of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh under the Act, after the legislator presented his contentions appearing through video conferencing from the prison premises. The legislator was lodged in Cherlapally central prison on August 25 following his detention under PD Act.

Lawyer Karuna Sagar said that Mr. Singh presented his contentions in Hindi before the Board challenging his arrest under the PD Act. “Since lawyers are not allowed, the MLA himself argued his case pointing out the illegalities about his detention,” the lawyer said.

The Board comprising three members assembled at the Greenlands Guest House in Somajiguda to review the detention of the MLA. Legislator’s wife T. Usha Bai physically appeared before the Board in Somajiguda and presented written arguments challenging her husband’s arrest under the special Act.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Karuna Sagar said the Advisory Board is likely to pronounce its decision in a week or so.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app