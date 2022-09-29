Raja Singh appears before PD Act Advisory Board

The Hindu Bureau September 29, 2022 20:38 IST

As lawyers are not allowed he presented his own case through video conferencing

As lawyers are not allowed he presented his own case through video conferencing

The Advisory Board on Preventive Detention (PD) Act on Thursday has reserved orders on the maintainability of the detention of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh under the Act, after the legislator presented his contentions appearing through video conferencing from the prison premises. The legislator was lodged in Cherlapally central prison on August 25 following his detention under PD Act. Lawyer Karuna Sagar said that Mr. Singh presented his contentions in Hindi before the Board challenging his arrest under the PD Act. “Since lawyers are not allowed, the MLA himself argued his case pointing out the illegalities about his detention,” the lawyer said. The Board comprising three members assembled at the Greenlands Guest House in Somajiguda to review the detention of the MLA. Legislator’s wife T. Usha Bai physically appeared before the Board in Somajiguda and presented written arguments challenging her husband’s arrest under the special Act. Mr. Karuna Sagar said the Advisory Board is likely to pronounce its decision in a week or so.



Our code of editorial values