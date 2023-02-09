Raja Ram Mohan Roy national award for veteran journalist

February 09, 2023 03:54 am | Updated 03:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

Veteran journalist A.B.K. Prasad has been chosen for the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Award for excellence in journalism, the Press Council of India, New Delhi, announced.

The journalistic career of Anne Bhavani Koteswara Prasad, popularly known as ABK, spreads over 75 years. He has the singular honour of being the editor of all the mainstream journals of Andhra Pradesh. He also served as the chairman of the Official Language Commission from 2004 to 2009 in United Andhra Pradesh.

The award was conferred by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, chairperson of the Press Council of India. It will be presented on February 28 at Deputy Speaker Hall, Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, New Delhi.