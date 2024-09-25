Raja Narasimha commits to addressing public concerns at ‘Prajavani’

Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha commended TPCC president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud for launching the ‘Prajavani’ programme, a direct interaction platform between ministers, party workers, and the public. The initiative aims to address grievances by facilitating communication with officials. The first session of the programme took place at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

During the programme, Mr. Narasimha assured attendees that ministers would work towards resolving their issues after receiving applications at the party office. He further announced that ministers would be available twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays, for the Prajavani programme at Gandhi Bhavan. He engaged with the applicants, listened to their issues and directed officials, including district Collectors and senior department heads to take immediate action. His swift interventions led to the resolution of 30 complaints during the session, particularly regarding healthcare, land disputes, job transfers, and legal matters.

The Health Minister received over 285 applications from people seeking solutions to a wide range of concerns, including students, the unemployed, women, and individuals requesting medical services, housing, ration cards, and other government support. Special arrangements were made for women, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with disabilities.

Thanking both the TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Mr. Narasimha emphasised the Congress government’s dedication to addressing public grievances. “This platform allows us to directly address the people’s issues, and we are committed to resolving them promptly,” he said.

The TPCC president reaffirmed the party’s commitment to ensuring ministers’ accessibility for public grievances. “This face-to-face interaction will continue, providing a consistent platform for the public to voice their concerns. It is held on Wednesdays and Fridays in a week,” he stated, urging patience as efforts to resolve issues progress. Khairatabad DCC president Rohin Reddy presided over the event.

