Raj Gopal Reddy announces resignation from Cong.

August 02, 2022 21:01 IST

To meet Speaker soon to submit letter of resignation from MLA post

Munugode MLA, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy announced his resignation from the Congress and also as a legislator but refused to give more details about his joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even as he maintained that only BJP can defeat the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

At a hurriedly called press conference on Tuesday evening, he said he would meet the Assembly Speaker after taking his time to submit the resignation. On whether he would contest again in the bypoll, he said he had not taken any decision so far but will consult the people before making up his mind.

On joining the BJP, he refused to give any details now. “I will take a decision whether to join any other party or not after discussing with my constituency people,” he said. A week ago, he gave enough hints that he would join the BJP after consulting his followers.

The Munugode MLA tried to portray his resignation as a weapon for the development of his constituency accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of announcing new projects and releasing funds only to the constituencies where the bypolls were held. “If my resignation leads to the development of Munugode I am willing to sacrifice my position,” he said.

Mr. Reddy, however, made it clear that he would not criticise the Congress leadership as he had respect for AICC chief Sonia Gandhi for her decision to grant the new state status to Telangana. But the Congress high command made some mistakes leading to party declining in Telangana and I cannot work under an outsider at the cost of my self-respect, he said hinting at the appointment of A. Revanth Reddy as PCC president.

The dissident MLA dismissed the accusations of joining the BJP only for monetary considerations and to save his business interests. “If I want to make money I would have joined the TRS long ago and the Chief Minister personally called to invite me into the party,” he claimed. On his company securing some contracts in Chattisgarh recently, he said it had nothing to do with his politics.

“In fact, I am staying away from my business and my son is taking care of it,” he argued. “Don’t spread rumours against an honest person like me,” he appealed to his detractors.

Stating that his fight was against the family rule of KCR and his undemocratic practices, he said the future of Telangana was in question now. “KCR wants to kill the opposition as questioning doesn’t please him. Why did he ensure the defection of 12 Congress MLAs when he had solid majority to run the government,” he asked.

Mr. Reddy alleged that KCR’s family looted Telangana and he hoodwinks people with false promises. The two-bedroom house project was a huge failure and he had not fulfilled the ₹1 lakh waiver of farm loans. “Only during a bypoll he announced a slew of schemes to attract the voters and spends public money to win,” he alleged.

Stating that he would not comment against the Congress, he however believes that only the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah had the capacity to defeat KCR. “That is why I am leaving the Congress and my intention is only to defeat KCR.”