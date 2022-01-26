‘Raj Bhavan launched several initiatives’

HYDERABAD

26 January 2022 19:04 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has outlined the initiatives launched by the Raj Bhavan to reach out to the unreached as part of her Republic Day speech.

One such special initiative was the nutritional intervention to improve nutritional status of the people belonging to tribal groups in select districts like Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Nagarkurnool. As part of the project, officials concerned were working to improve livelihoods, health, nutrition and employment opportunities for these groups through a multi-pronged approach.

Likewise, constant efforts were made to economically empower women through the Atma Nirbhar self-employment training programmes. Initiatives like the Chancellor Connects Alumni and galvanizing higher education system in the State with a series of programmes to promote the National Education Policy-2020 were likely to have transformative impact in the near future.

She said promotion of education, health, nutrition, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities among women were vital for faster progress of the State as well as the country.