Raj Bhavan is with you, Governor tells youth during pre-Ugadi celebrations

Governor Soundararajan also took a dig at the State government by saying that all the seats were filled with ‘VIPs’

March 21, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitates Kuchipudi dancer Himansee Katragadda during the Pre-Ugadi Celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on March 20, 2023

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitates Kuchipudi dancer Himansee Katragadda during the Pre-Ugadi Celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on March 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday gave a call to the youth of Telangana State to associate themselves with Raj Bhavan.

While speaking on the occasion of pre-Ugadi celebrations held on Monday, Ms. Soundararajan said: “I know that youth of the Telangana are facing many challenges. I am sure they are courageous enough to overcome these challenges and emerge victorious. Raj Bhavan is with you all.”

Ms. Soundararajan also took a dig at the State government by saying that all the seats were filled with ‘VIPs’. Whenever we send out invitation, nobody comes, but it’s really nice to see people coming from distant places by accepting the Raj Bhavan’s invitation, she said.

She exhorted the youth to take forward the missions like Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Swachh Bharat and contribute for the country’s all-round development, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Raj Bhavan is taking up a lot of social service activities like the CPR challenge, blood donation camps, Chancellor Connects Alumni, tribal welfare etc., and I want the youth to be active partners in these initiatives,” she said.

The Governor honoured 13 people in recognition of their services and achievements in different fields. Colourful cultural events were organised as part of the celebrations and the performers came out with some enthralling performances. Hundreds of Youth Red Cross volunteers, and the student representatives from different universities took part in the celebrations.

