‘Raj Bhavan doors are open for students’

The Hindu Bureau November 09, 2022 18:57 IST

Why did they not protest when huge number of posts were lying vacant for eight years, she asks

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wondered why representatives of students’ unions were threatening to stage agitations in front of Raj Bhavan. She asserted that the doors of Raj Bhavan were open to them and she was prepared to receive their representations and work for redressal of their grievances. “Unlike Pragati Bhavan, the doors of Raj Bhavan are open. Who is motivating these students’ unions? Why is this confusion being created?” she asked questioning why the students did not agitate when huge number of posts were lying vacant for the last eight years. Replying to a query on Kerala Government’s ordinance removing Governor as Chancellor of universities, she said varsities should function effectively and Governor’s should be the chancellors for them. To a question on several governments demanding scrapping of the institution of Governor, she said she did not want to comment on the issue.



