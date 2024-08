Commissioner of Telangana Municipal Administration V.P. Gautham urged citizens constructing houses on 300 square yards or more plot size to compulsorily build an underground rainwater harvesting structure as per the government guidelines. Mr. Gautham visited Narsingi and Manikonda municipalities on Tuesday and planted saplings as part of ‘clean and green’ campaign, said a press release.

