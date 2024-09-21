Rainwater harvesting pits to become compulsory; HMWS&SB to take up special drive from Oct. 2 

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), to encourage consumers to augment groundwater, will strictly implement the rule to build rainwater harvesting pits in all houses with an area of 300 sq. metres and above.

The special drive, ‘Prathi Intlo Inkudu Guntha’, is scheduled for launch by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on October 2.

While this rule has been existent for long, as the Board mandates customers in every water supply sanction letter it gives, its implementation has been found to be worse than expected, surveys showed.

The survey to find whether consumers in Hyderabad — GHMC and up to Outer Ring Road — used a pit to harvest rainwater was taken up by the Board in June, when parts of Hyderabad were reeling under severe water shortage and water tankers supplies broke all records.

The Board, with the participation of 18 voluntary organisations in the field of water conservation, began its survey to examine RWH pits in 42,784 houses.

And as of September 18 (Wednesday), 25,578 houses were surveyed and it was found that more than 51% of the houses (13,132) did not have an RWH pit. The survey is in progress.

The Board proposes to issue advisory letters to consumers, starting with those who only rely on water tankers for their daily needs based on their Customer Account Numbers (CANs) and past booking history to construct an RWH pit or repair and maintain if it already exists. In several surveys, it was found that these pits were in unfit condition or were closed by residents for vehicle parking purposes.

The advisory, which also includes a geologist’s consultation for constructing an efficient RWH pit, and implementation will be taken up strictly from October till December.

From January 2025, defaulters will be charged double on each water tanker delivery, which will be ₹1,000 instead of ₹500.

