Rains to continue on Wednesday in 15 districts of Telangana

Updated - August 20, 2024 06:03 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 05:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, at times intense spells, forecasted for Hyderabad and its surroundings

The Hindu Bureau

People driving on a road while heavy rain lashed Hyderabad on Monday (August 19, 2024). | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Some parts of Telangana might continue to receive rain on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for isolated places in 15 districts. The yellow alert signifies that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds(30-40 kmph) are likely in these places. 

The 15 districts

The alert was issued for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts.

The State administration too is on an alert as Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy held a video conference with district collectors on precautions that need to be taken as rains are expected for the next five days.

Alert for Hyderabad and its surroundings

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, at times intense spells, have been forecast as very likely for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood. Similar conditions were forecasted for the city on Thursday too. 

Heavy rains lashed the city from early morning of Tuesday (August 20, 2024) which led to water stagnation in several parts of the city. Videos of flooded roads were widely shared on social media platforms.

