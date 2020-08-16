Rains to continue in Telangana for two more days

Met department indicates likelihood of another low pressure area in north Bay of Bengal on August 19

The incessant rains lashing different parts of the State, north and east Telangana in particular, are likely to continue for two more days even as the Meteorological department has indicated the scope for formation of another low pressure area in north Bay of Bengal on August 19.

Thanks to the heavy rains, the State registered 13 per cent higher rainfall above the normal during the current season, according to the Met department. Wanaparthy district received 124 per cent rains followed by Gadwal (111), Warangal Urban (108). Nirmal district, however, recorded 23 per cent lesser rains compared to the previous year. The situation in the erstwhile united Warangal district, which is among the worst affected, is likely to continue for a few more days. The official machinery had been geared up to evacuate people from the vulnerable areas as and when necessary.

Roof collapse

Though no casualties had been officially announced so far, a woman and her daughter reportedly died due to roof collapse in Mulugu district while three youths who got washed away in the Musi canal at K.T. Annaram were rescued by the locals. Houses in the low-lying areas of several districts in north Telangana and Bhadradri Kothagudem were inundated and residents were moved to relief camps for safety. In Bhadrachalam for instance, third warning signal had been issued for Godavari when it crossed 53 feet.

With more rains forecast in Warangal, the government deployed three teams of National Disaster Response Force to the district. Officials said districts like Mulugu, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Bhadradri Kothagudem received highest rainfall since the past more than a decade with heavy to very heavy rainfall reported in the last two days. Venkatapuram in Mulugu district received close to 24 cm of rain in the past 24 hours, according to officials. High alert was sounded in several areas of the State with officials and Ministers including E. Dayakar Rao and Puvvada Ajay Kumar personally supervising the rescue and relief operations at the field level in their respective districts.