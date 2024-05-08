ADVERTISEMENT

Rains to continue in parts of Telangana on Wednesday

May 08, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Over the next 24 hours, Hyderabad and its neighbourhood can expect a generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate rains or thundershowers likely in parts of the city

The Hindu Bureau

Lightning strike over Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad following rains which lashed the city on May 07, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Following intense rains in Hyderabad and other areas of Telangana on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for today, followed by a yellow alert until May 11.

According to an IMD release, on Wednesday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in isolated locations across Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana.

Over the next 24 hours, Hyderabad and its neighbourhood can expect a generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate rains or thundershowers likely in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are anticipated to range around 37 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, as per the release.

