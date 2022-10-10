Rains to continue for few more days in Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

There is not going to be any respite from rainfall for the next few days with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain or thundershowers in the twin cities towards evening or night and heavy rains at isolated places across Telangana.

City day temperature got reduced to 28.6 degree C or a three degree drop from normal, whereas the night temperature has been consistent at 21.6 degree C. No large change is expected on Tuesday too.

Heavy rain with thunder and lightening is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal,Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts.



TS Development Planning Society has also indicated that rainfall can be expected at many places – light or heavy for the next three days. Highest rainfall recorded has been 11.9 cm at Duggondi, Warangal district. Other places like Jukkal received 7.7 cm. During the last 24 hours in the GHMC, highest rainfall recorded has been 2.8 mm at Quthbullapur, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.