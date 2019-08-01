Rains revive kharif, improves water level in MI sources

The present spell of monsoon rains across Telangana, started about a week back, have not only revived farmers’ hopes on kharif cultivation by reducing the State’s average rainfall deficit by 50% but also improved the water levels in minor irrigation sources.

According to the minor irrigation engineers, the irrigation tanks have started getting inflows in most of the districts following rains in the local catchment areas. The tanks were wearing an empty look only a week back.

Of the 43,840 tanks both in the Godavari and Krishna basins, 665 have received surplus water already and another 1,327 have received water in the range of 75% to 100% of their capacity.

On the other hand, cultivation of kharif crops has also improved by nearly 2.88 lakh hectares taking the extent of sowing/transplantation to 30,32,746 ha from 27,44,860 ha a week back.

The normal extent for the kharif season in the States in 43.34 lakh ha with over 85% (36.92 lakh ha) covered by only five crops — cotton, paddy, maize, redgram and soyabean.

Monsoon revival

“The extent of kharif cultivation is expected to go up further over the next couple of weeks following the monsoon revival and commencement of inflows into minor, medium and major irrigation sources in the two river basins. We have already suggested a district-wise calendar of contingency crops suitable for sowing till August 15, if there were no rains. But, since normal monsoon is forecast for the next two months, the farmers can now have liberty of going for other suitable crops,” Agriculture Production Commissioner C. Parthasarathi stated.

The number of deficient (-20% to -59%) and largely deficient (-60% to -99%) rain mandals which was 455 out of 589 last week have come down to 311 on Thursday.

Rainfall deficit

Similarly, the average rainfall deficit has come down from 38% last week to 19% on Thursday.

Rains have also filled another 2,595 tanks from 50% to 75% of their capacity and another 3,314 tanks in the range of 25% to 50%. The remaining 35,939 tanks have received water only up to 25% of their capacity.

Srisailam water

Meanwhile, heavy flood from Karnataka is reaching Srisailam reservoir through Jurala as also into Yellampally, Kaddam, Kumram Bheem, Taliperu and several other medium irrigation projects. The water storage in Srisailam which was 31.04 tmc ft against its capacity of 215.81 tmc ft at 9 pm on Wednesday improved to 43.82 tmc ft at 8 p.m. on Thursday with the inflows recorded at over 1.83 lakh cusecs.